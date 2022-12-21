The workers of a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur were attacked with sticks and sharp weapons on December 19. The incident, caught on CCTV camera, took place at around 8:30 pm. In the video, some miscreants can be seen beating the fuel station workers. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Video: Suspecting Petrol Fraud, Fuel Station Vandalised, Manager Thrashed in UP's Siddharthnagar.

Miscreants Attack Petrol Pump Employees:

