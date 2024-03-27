Anees Begum, a Muslim female guard, faced a brutal assault by Sandeep Mishra and Rajesh Mishra at the Kosi Parikrama fair in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh after she refused to provide free rides to approximately 30 people. The attackers allegedly beat her with shoes after she rightfully denied a free ride to them. Following the circulation of a viral video capturing the assault, UP Police swiftly responded, with Misrikh police station taking immediate action under the direction of SP Sitapur, leading to the detainment of the assailant featured in the video. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Friend, Sets Body on Fire, Steals His Money; Arrested.

Muslim Female Guard Attacked

यूपी के सीतापुर में कोसी परिक्रमा मेले में मुस्लिम महिला गार्ड अनीस बेगम को मुफ्त में सवारी न करने देने पर संदीप मिश्रा और राजेश मिश्रा ने जूतों से पीटा। संदीप मिश्रा और राजेश करीब 30 लोगों के लिए मुफ्त यात्रा की मांग कर रहे थे, जिससे अनीस ने इनकार कर दिया था। pic.twitter.com/zRAiGwGwjk — Mr. Haque (@MrHaque_) March 27, 2024

UP Police Reacts

