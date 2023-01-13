In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a woman was seen beating an elderly woman with stick in Gorakhpur. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the elderly woman was thrashed by her daughter-in-law in Rakukhor village of Campierganj. The video shows the daughter-in-law first beating her mother-in-law with a stick and later dragging her on the road in Gorakhpur. As per reports, the incident took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri High School in Rakukhor village which falls under Campierganj police station area. After the incident came to light, local police said that the woman was arrested and a case has been filed against her. Uttar Pradesh: 14 People Travel on Three Bikes in Bareilly, Vehicles Seized After Video Goes Viral (See Pics).

