In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, 14 people were seen riding three bikes in Bareilly. According to reports, 14 people were seen riding 3 bikes - six people were on one bike while four were on two other bokes. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the incident took place under Deorania police station area of Bareilly. The video was confirmed local police. After the incident, SSP Bareilly Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said, "Once the information was received, the bikes were seized. Further action is being taken." Uttar Pradesh Monkey Attack: Man Falls From Roof of His House After Being Chased by Monkeys in Bareilly, Dies.

See Pictures:

UP | In a viral video, 14 people were seen riding 3 bikes - 6 on one and 4 each on 2 two others - in the Deorania PS area of Bareilly. SSP Bareilly Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia says, "Once the information was received, the bikes were seized. Further action is being taken." (10.01) pic.twitter.com/APBbNs4kVi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2023

