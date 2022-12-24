In a bizarre incident, a station officer (SO) was caught on camera hanging around on a railway platform in Pilibhit with nothing but underwear. The video of the incident soon went viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the video, the authorities transferred SO Surya Prakash to Ayodhya and launched a probe against him. Video: Cops Steal Mobile Phone of Man Sleeping on Road in UP’s Kanpur; Suspended.

SO Caught Roaming on Railway Platform in undergarment:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)