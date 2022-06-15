Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday arrived in Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir. Over 1,000 Shiv Sainiks have already reached Ayodhya for Aaditya Thackeray's visit, said Shiv Sena. Speaking to the media, Thackeray said, "this is not a political visit but a matter of faith. We'll offer prayers to Ram Lalla today. We have come here as devotees."

Check Tweet:

