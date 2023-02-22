A verbal spat over loud DJ music between two groups snowballed into clashes between two groups in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. Both the groups resorted to stone pelting after a dispute over playing DJ music broke out in Dilari police station area. Police said a total of three people belonging to both groups have been arrested till now and further investigation into the incident is underway. Uttar Pradesh: Car Runs Over Youth Lying on Road in Agra, Police Launch Probe After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Fight Over DJ Music:

थाना डिलारी क्षेत्रान्तर्गत डी0जे0 बन्द कराने को लेकर हुई मारपीट की घटना के सम्बन्ध में थाना डिलारी पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 03 अभियुक्तगण को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, अन्य विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) February 22, 2023

