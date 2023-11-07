Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday, November 7, arrived at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai. The BJP leader visited the temple today and also offered prayers. Pictures and a video of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offering prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai have also gone viral on social media. Pushkar Singh Dhami Receives Grand Welcome as He Reaches Mumbai To Participate in Roadshow for ‘Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023’ (See Pics).

Pushkar Singh Dhami at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/qJD79jOdoG — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Pushkar Singh Dhami Offers Prayers

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami arrives at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/nEs9KCOzhE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 7, 2023

