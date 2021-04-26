Coronavirus cases are on a rise in Uttarakhand. On Monday, the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun has been closed for visitors till further orders after 107 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the institute. The news was confirmed by Arun Singh Rawat, the Director of the Forest Research Institute.

Uttarakhand | Forest Research Institute in Dehradun has been closed for visitors till further orders after 107 people tested positive for #COVID19 at the institute, says its Director Arun Singh Rawat — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)