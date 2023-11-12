Several workers were reportedly trapped after a portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, November 12. National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and employees of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the organisation that is constructing the tunnel, are at the spot and rescue operations are underway. Kullu Building Collapse Videos: Several Houses, Buildings Collapse Like Pack of Cards Due to Landslide in Anni, Scary Video Footages Surface.

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi says, "In Silkyara Tunnel, a part of the tunnel has broken about 200 meters ahead of the starting point. According to the officials of HIDCL, which is looking after the construction work of the tunnel, about 36 people are… https://t.co/zTnZDAtcyy pic.twitter.com/rv6sxufYz0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023

