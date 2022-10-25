Communal clashes broke out on Diwali night in Vadodara’s Panigate area and till Tuesday morning, the police have rounded up at least a dozen rioters while the process of identifying them is currently underway. According to reports, the clashes broke out over bursting of firecrackers near a college. Officials said street lights were cut off before the clash broke out, after which rioters from the two sides started hurling stones.

Check Tweet:

Vadodara, Gujarat | An incident of stone pelting occurred near Muslim Medical center in Panigate last night. Police immediately reached the spot & took action; situation completely under control. CCTVs being checked & eyewitnesses' inquiry underway. Probe on: DCP Yashpal Jaganiya pic.twitter.com/fS6SjRIV87 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)