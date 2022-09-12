Ahead of the verdict in the Gyanvapi Mosque Case, Santosh Kumar Singh, ACP, Varanasi said that more than 2000 police personnel have been deployed. "All necessary arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. Peace Committee meetings have been held several times & police is on alert," he added.

Check Tweet:

Varanasi, UP | More than 2000 police personnel have been deployed. All necessary arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. Peace Committee meetings have been held several times & police is on alert: Santosh Kumar Singh, ACP, Varanasi #GyanvapiCase pic.twitter.com/X6AvIU6uC5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)