Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, often known as Veer Savarkar, was born in Nashik on May 28, 1883. He was a civil rights activist, politician, lawyer, and author. Savarkar is credited with coining the phrase "Hindutva." On his birth anniversary, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others on Saturday took to Twitter to pay tributes to Veer Savarkar.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu:

My humble tributes to the valorous freedom fighter and devout nationalist, Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. He was a great social reformer, a visionary thinker and a gifted writer. #VeerSavarkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/45pfYuyelf — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 28, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Tweeted:

Home Minister Amit Shah Tweets:

वीर सावरकर जी को एक ही जीवन में मिली दो उम्रकैद व काल कोठरी की अमानवीय यातनाएं भी माँ भारती को परम वैभव पर ले जाने के उनके संकल्प को डिगा नहीं पाई। स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में उनके अद्वितीय योगदान और समाज से अस्पृश्यता को दूर करने के उनके प्रयासों को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 28, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh:

वीर सावरकर साहस, संकल्प और त्याग की प्रतिमूर्ति थे। भारत के स्वाधीनता संग्राम में उन्होंने जो प्रभावी भूमिका निभाई है, वह प्रेरणास्पद है। उनका पूरा जीवन देश और समाज की सेवा में समर्पित रहा। ऐसे वीर सावरकर को उनकी जयंती पर मैं श्रद्धापूर्वक नमन करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 28, 2022

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Remembers Veer Savarkar:

I humbly remember the proud son of India, Shri Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ji, on his birth anniversary. He conquered numerous challenges and hurdles with his courageous attitude. He spent every second of his life in the service of Maa Bharati. pic.twitter.com/UyGcXDu98Q — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) May 28, 2022

Tripura CM Mahik Saha Pays Tribute:

Remembering great freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his Jayanti. His contributions to the nation and the society is always remembered.#VinayakDamodarSavarkar pic.twitter.com/nMHckgWBl4 — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 28, 2022

