Nitin Manmohan passed away at the age of 60 in Mumbai. He was popularly known for producing films such as Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Chal Mere Bhai among others. Nitin Manmohan, Bollywood Film Producer, Dies at 60.

Nitin Manmohan Passes Away

Veteran filmmaker Nitin Manmohan passes away in Mumbai. — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)