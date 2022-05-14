Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will visit UAE on Sunday, 15 May to offer condolences on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Vice President. MEA on Saturday said," Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be visiting UAE on 15 May to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,"

