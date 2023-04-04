India's veteran 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar was given a massive welcome at the Delhi's IGI airport after winning three Medals at the 9th World Athletics Indoor Championship 2023. Dagar claimed a gold medal in Discuss Throw in World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship at Torun in Poland.

Bhagwani Devi Dagar Receives Grand Welcome at Delhi's IGI Airport

VIDEO | 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar received a grand welcome at Delhi's IGI Airport early today. Dagar won three medals at the 9th World Athletics Indoor Championship 2023, held from 25 to 31 March at Torun in Poland. pic.twitter.com/u6i7MC4n5U — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2023

