Bhagwani Devi Dagar, a 94-year-old woman from India, won one gold medal and two bronze medals in the ongoing 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships on Monday. The old Indian lady clinched the highest honours in 100-metre sprint.

See Pic:

94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar won a gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics championships 2022 in Finland, yesterday pic.twitter.com/JRPZrBDSAK — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

