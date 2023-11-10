They say that age is just a number and it is absolutely right. Bhagwani Devi Dagar, who is 95 years of age, has bagged three gold medals at the 22nd Asian Masters Athletics Championship, which is being held in New Clark City, Philippines. Devi, who hails from New Delhi, won the gold medals in shotput, discus throw and javelin throw events in the competition. The athlete already is a world champion and now has added the Asian crown as well. Parneet Kaur Wins Gold, Jyothi Surekha Vennam Bags Silver in Compound Women's Individual Event at Asian Archery Championship 2023.

Bhagwani Devi Dagar Wins Three Gold Medals

World Champion 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar From New Delhi is now the Asian Champion to grab 3 Gold Medals (Shotput, Discuss & Javelin Throw) in the 22nd Asian Masters Athletics Championship, New Clark City, Philippines. pic.twitter.com/J2FwnnMOzJ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

