A lady passenger slipped while boarding a moving train at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction. She could have gone in the gap between the platform and the train but was pulled back in the nick of the time by alert lady RPF personnel. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the railway station. Sharing the video on Twitter, RPF India wrote, " They not only saved one life but a family !! Meri Saheli Team of RPF Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya showed their pluck & courage and pulled a lady passenger back to the platform in the nick of time when she slipped while boarding a moving train."

RPF Personnel Rescues Lady Passenger:

They not only saved one life but a family !! Meri Saheli Team of #RPF Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya showed their pluck & courage and pulled a lady passenger back to the platform in the nick of time when she slipped while boarding a moving train. #Narishakti #JeewanRaksha pic.twitter.com/gLbNKjaNMw — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) September 24, 2022

