A spine-chilling video shows a woman slipping while trying to get off a moving train and coming under the wheels of a moving train at Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar. RPF staff, who was present at the spot, rushed in and pulled her out of danger. The video was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the station. Chilling Video: RPF Jawan Vishal Kumar Runs Along Moving Train, Pulls Out Passenger From Jaws of Death at Nagda Railway Station.

Woman Falls While Deboarding Train:

Sensing the impending danger, Alert on duty #RPF staff saved a lady passenger from coming under the wheels of a moving train at Muzaffarpur railway station. It is advisable not to board/alight a moving train#MissionJeewanRaksha @RailMinIndia @rpfecr pic.twitter.com/g7EzXcM1Fv — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) October 23, 2022

