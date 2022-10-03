In a video that has gone viral on social media, people can be seen thronging buses in Maharashtra's Nashik. In the 1-minute 27-second video clip, utter chaos can be seen near Saptashrungi shrine as devotees thronged buses in large numbers. According to reports, the chaos took place due to lack of bus services which irked the devotees. In the video, people can be seen travelling on rooftop of buses.

Irked Devotees Throng Buses in Maharashtra

