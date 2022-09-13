In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a businessman allegedly removed his gun after officers of the electricity department came to collect the light bill. In the 24-second video clip, the businessman can be seen holding a gun in one of his hands while pushing and assaulting the electricity officer with his other hand. After the video went viral, Ballia police said that necessary actions have been taken and a case has been registered at the local police station. The man has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

इस संबंध में थाना स्थानीय पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।असलहा निरस्तीकरण हेतु संबंधित को रिपोर्ट प्रेषित की जा रही है। — Ballia Police (@balliapolice) September 13, 2022

