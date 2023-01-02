Sunil Saraf, Congress legislator in Madhya Pradesh is in trouble again as a video of his brandishing a gun surfaced on the social media. The MLA from Kotma constituency was seen dancing at a private party along with others in Anuppur district. However, as people grooved to music, he was seen brandishing a gun on stage and even firing a gunshot in air. After the video went viral, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the Anuppur district police chief to take action against the Opposition legislator. Uttar Pradesh: Video of Dog Eating Biscuits From Patient's Bed, Cow Roaming Inside Banda Hospital Goes Viral, Probe Ordered

Watch Video:

