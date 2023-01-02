A hair-raising video showing a dog and a cow inside the district hospital of Banda in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media. In the video, the dog can be seen feasting on biscuits on a patient's bed in an emergency ward, while the cow can be seen roaming freely in the corridor of the hospital like they roam in a field. As soon as the video went viral, the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) gave instructions for investigation and ordered action. Uttar Pradesh: Private Hospital Shut Down in Faizullaganj by Health Department After Video of Man Being Beaten Goes Viral; Inquiry Ordered.

Dog Eats Biscuit on Patient's Bed, Cow Roam Freely in Hospital:

