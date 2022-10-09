In a video that has gone viral on social media, a custom official can be seen retrieving smuggled gold from undergarments and clothes. According to reports, four women were intercepted at the airport while they tried to smuggle three and a half kilograms of gold from Dubai. The four women were apprehended by custom officials at the airport. Video: Vendor Sells Vegetables, Gutkha Wearing Helmet in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi District.

Woman Smuggle Gold Concealed in Undergarments and Clothes

अंडर गारमेंट में सोना छिपाकर ला रही थी लड़कियाँ, एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ ली गईं | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/ay5ZmrC4Tr — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 9, 2022

