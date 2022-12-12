A leopard fell inside an open well while roaming in the forest on Sunday night in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The farmers informed the Forest Department about the leopard. The incident occurred in the forest of Ranchhad village of Binoli police station. In the video, making rounds on social media people can be seen taming the leopard who fell inside a deep well in Baghpat. The leopard can be seen trying to come out of the well by jumping on the walls of the well but could not succeed. Replying to the tweet, Uttar Pradesh Police has asked the Baghpat Police to take necessary action. Viral Video: Leopard Falls Into Open Well in Nashik's Jakhori; Here's How Big Cat Was Rescued.

Watch Video: Leopard Falls Into Well in Uttar Pradesh

