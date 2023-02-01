A massive avalanche hit a skiing resort in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. The avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at the famous ski resort. Two bodies have been recovered so far. Both the deceased are foreign nationals. A rescue operation was carried out by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Those who killed were skiers from Poland. Jammu and Kashmir Avalanche Video: Two Killed, Four Rescued From Snow Avalanche Gulmarg, Rescue Operation Underway.

Avalanche in Gulmarg:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)