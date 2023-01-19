A moving vehicle caught fire on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh on Wednesday. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the Tata Magic vehicle engulfed in flames. The occupants had a close shave after the vehicle turned into a fireball while going down a road. Fortunately, the driver along with the passengers escaped unhurt. According to witnesses, the vehicle burst into flames suddenly. Mercedes Catches Fire on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, Passengers Safe (Watch Photos and Video).

Vehicle Catches Fire in UP:

