A woman at a high rise Noida society recently slapped a security guard following a minor delay in opening society gate after which a video has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident took place at the entrance of Cleo Country in Sector 121 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the woman is a professor. The video, captured on a CCTV camera, showed the guard on his usual duty when the woman came and started arguing with him over delay in opening gate. She was seen slapping the watchman multiple times as his hapless colleagues looked on.

Watch Video:

The woman slapped the security guard for the delay in opening the gate in Cleo County society in Noida sector 121, Woman is professor by profession. pic.twitter.com/lUBSXeL71U — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 11, 2022

