In a video that has gone viral on social media, a new car met with an accident after the driver crashed the car while taking it back home. According to reports, the accident took place on October 6, 2022 when the owner of the car crashed the new Tata Nexon on the parked cars in the building. As the video moves further, the car can be seen tilting on two wheels and crashing more cars further. Video: Huge Fire Erupts on Bridge Connecting Russia to Crimea After Fuel Tanker Explosion.

What a Grand Arrival Home?

What a grand arrival home ? pic.twitter.com/ilSeNcKexD — Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd) (@veekay122002) October 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)