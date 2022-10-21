In a shocking incident, a cargo train drove through flames after it crashed into a into a fuel truck in central Mexico. According to reports the cargo train crashed into a fuel truck and was seen driving through flames as it set dozens of homes on fire. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the government of the state of Aguascalientes said that the rescue workers have been pressed into action and are present on the spot. Video: Passenger Train Crashes Into Empty Bus on Railway Crossing in Netherlands.

Cargo Train Drives Through Flames

BREAKING: Cargo train drives through flames after crashing into fuel truck in central Mexico, setting dozens of homes on fire pic.twitter.com/QLc4eV6xhk — BNO News (@BNONews) October 21, 2022

