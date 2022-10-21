The In a shocking incident that has come to light, a man tried to smuggle gold in the form of clothing. However, he ran out of luck when custom officials caught him at the Cochin airport. According to reports, the passenger arrived from Dubai at Nedumbassery Airport. He was trying to sneak in the gold without paying he due taxes. As per reports, the gold were soaked in bath towels in liquid form and were kept folded in his suitcase. When custom officials discovered more towels from the passenger's suitcase, they questioned the man who said that the towels were indeed gold-soaked. Video: Pradhan Abuses, Threatens Junior Engineer of Power Department With Gun in UP's Banda.

Smuggling of Gold in Form of Clothing

