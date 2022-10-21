In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a pradhan allegedly drawed his gun and threatened a a junior engineer of power department. In the video, the pradhan can be seen abusing the junior engineer and even threatening him with his gun. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. After the incident came to light, an FIR was filed against the man based on the junior engineer's complaint. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups in Noida’s Hyde Park Society Over Post of Apartment Owners Association President.

Man Threatens Junior Engineer in UP

Trigger warning A pradhan in UP's Banda district draws his gun, threatens and abuses a junior engineer of power department. An FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the JE. pic.twitter.com/1JUduiyqSb — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 21, 2022

