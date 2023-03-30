Delhi witnessed rainfall for the second consecutive day on March 30. Residents of the National Capital were hit with more unexpected weather as rains and thunderstorms lashed the city. Delhi Rains: Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital After IMD Predicts Wet Spell (Watch Video).

Delhi Rains:

VIDEO | Thunderstorms and rains lash Delhi today. (Visuals from Vijay Chowk, Delhi) pic.twitter.com/zBH6lfKUAm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2023

