In a video that has gone viral on social media, a young woman can be seen performing stunts as the car moves at a high speed in Noida. In the 39-second video clip, the young girl can be seen jumping and posing out of a moving car in Noida. The incident took place in Noida's Sector 50 Metro Station. The incident came to light after a driver who was behind the woman's car recorded her act and shared it on Twitter. After the incident came to light, the Noida police said that they have informed the concerned traffic inspector, who has been directed to investigate and take necessary action. Video: Part of Chariot Collapses at Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Chanappanpura, Devotees Have Narrow Escape.

Girl Performs Stunt in Moving Car in Noida

Papa ki pari Udne Chali @dcptrafficnoida @uptrafficpolice @noidatraffic Time 10 PM..Location Sector 50 Metro Station Noida. Strict Action Required for such Stunt baaz Car Number UP16Y0021 @noidapolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/0HQgqOcaJO — Sneha Zee News (@zeenewssneha) October 30, 2022

Police Assures Action

संबंधित यातायात निरीक्षक को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) October 31, 2022

