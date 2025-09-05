In a shocking incident, two Andhra Pradesh Police constables in Vijayawada were suspended after a public brawl that followed allegations of misconduct. Traffic Constable Srinivas Naik, allegedly drunk and in uniform, reportedly misbehaved with a woman, who confronted him on the spot. Beat Constable Koteswara Rao intervened, but instead of defusing the situation, the two ended up arguing and physically clashing in full view of onlookers. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. City Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu took cognisance of the incident and ordered the immediate suspension of both constables for indiscipline and dereliction of duty. Andhra Pradesh Kidnapping Case: Man Abducts Minor Girl Over Father’s Debt Worth INR 5 Lakh, Arrested.

2 Andhra Pradesh Cops Suspended For Public Clash and Allegations of Misbehaviour

విజయవాడలో మ‌ద్యం మ‌త్తులో నడిరోడ్డులో యువతిపై కానిస్టేబుల్ దాడి యూనిఫాంలో ఉండి త‌ప్ప‌తాగి మహిళతో గొడవ పడిన విజయవాడ ఫోర్త్ ట్రాఫిక్ కానిస్టేబుల్ శ్రీనివాస నాయక్ శ్రీనివాస నాయక్, మహిళ మధ్య గొడవలో జోక్యం చేసుకున్న విజయవాడ అజిత్ సింగ్ నగర్ బీటు కానిస్టేబుల్ కోటేశ్వరరావు… pic.twitter.com/ROhIqiUzwj — Vizag - The City Of Destiny (@Justice_4Vizag) September 3, 2025

