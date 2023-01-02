A video has come to light which shows Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials rushing to the rescue of a man who slipped while getting off a moving train in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara railway station. The man was allegedly in a hurry to buy tea and had tried to get off the train even before it had come to a halt. However, the man loses balance, and it seems for a second he would be dragged into the gap between the platform and the moving train. But alert RPF official and passengers rushed to him and pulled him away from the moving train, thus saving him from grievous injury. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Mumbai: RPF Jawans Save Lives of Woman, Her Child As They Fall From Moving Train Due to Jostling of Passengers at Mankhurd Railway Station (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)