The timely action by an alert head constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) saved the life of a woman passenger and her child who slipped and fell while deboarding a moving train at the Kanpur Central railway station on Saturday. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras and later the footage of the same went viral on the social media. In a video shared by the Uttar Pradesh Police on its Twitter account, a woman can be seen trying to get down from a moving train when she loses her balance and falls on the platform. But before she could fall further between the tracks and the moving train an alert official caught and pulled her away from danger. The woman was traveling with two children as seen in the video. Uttar Pradesh: Youth Climbs Water Tank in Kanpur to Protest Beating of Nephew at School, Comes Down After Assurance From Police (Watch Video).

GRP Cop Saves Woman, Child:

Train(ed) to rescue- Saluting the heroic act of HC Shailendra of #UPGRP who saved a woman from falling off the railway track with incredible agility at Kanpur central railway stn. Boarding or disembarking a moving train can be fatal & should be avoided at all cost. #HeroesOfUPP pic.twitter.com/IaHdZvvDli — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 4, 2023

