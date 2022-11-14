A video from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior is going viral on social media which shows a man drinking alcohol on a chair in the middle of the road. The incident took place on Saturday in Daulatganj Bazar of Kotwali police station area. The man was sitting on the road for a long time disrupting the traffic in the area. Reports suggest the man who set up a shop on a nearby footpath put a chair in the middle of the road and drank liquor. It is being said that he did the same because his shop was removed from the footpath, causing a livelihood crisis. After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify him. Later, he left the spot only after taking assurance from the police that his shop would not be removed from the place. Viral Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between PMPL Employees and Two Youth Over Parking Bike in Front of Bus in Pune

Watch Viral Video:

Viral Video: बीच सड़क पर कुर्सी लगा कर ' शहंशाह ' बने हुए थे, तभी पहुंची पुलिस, और फिर...! | MP Tak pic.twitter.com/QBCQemhbua — MP Tak (@MPTakOfficial) November 14, 2022

