In a shocking incident that took place in Pune, a massive fight broke out between PMPL bus employees and two youths. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place on a road Pune. In the 43-second video clip, PMPL bus employees and two youths can be seen hitting each other in what seems to be a freestyle fight as onlookers try and solve the fight. As per reports, the massive brawl took place after an heated argument between the two groups of men after the two wheeler riders parked their bike in front of the bus. Viral Video: Dozens of Round Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups Over Bullock Cart Race in Ambernath.

Watch the Viral Video:

