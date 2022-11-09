A clash broke out between two groups of students at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University in Bhopal on Monday after a girl was allegedly teased by one of the students. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The girl alleged that a boy made lewd comments and teased her. When her friends intervened, a clash broke out between two groups of students. Four students have been booked on charges of ruckus. Students alleged that some outsiders who are not students at the university were also involved in the fight. After receiving information about the ruckus on campus, the police reached the scene and pacified the two groups. A case under relevant sections has been registered against four students. Further incident into the matter is underway. Noida: Two Women Injured in Clash Between Residents Over Hyde Park Society Polls in Sector 78; Two Held (Watch Video).

Clash After Girl Student Accuses Senior of Molestation at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University:

