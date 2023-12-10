In a major development, Vishnu Deo Sai has been named Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister in a key BJP MLA meeting today. Sai is a tribal leader and a significant BJP name in the state. The Congress lost Chhattisgarh to the BJP in the recent assembly elections, ending its three-year rule in the state. The BJP, which had governed the state for 15 years before 2018, made a comeback with a decisive win. Chhattisgarh BJP CM Face: 'Soon the Name Chief Minister Will Be Announced for the State', Says BJP Central Observer Arjun Munda (Watch Video).

Vishnu Deo Sai Named as Chhattisgarh CM

Vishnu Deo Sai To Be Chhattisgarh CM

Vishnu Deo Sai is New Chhattisgarh CM

BJP Picks Tribal Leader for the Post of Chief Minister

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)