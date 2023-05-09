Mumbai, May 9: Former Mumbai Mayor and Shivsena (UBT) Leader Professor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar died due to a cardiac arrest last night, said party officials. His funeral will be done today at the Teachers' Colony Bandra Crematorium in the afternoon, the officials added. Shiv Sena Website Deleted by Uddhav Thackeray Camp After Losing Party Name and Symbol, Party's Twitter Accounts Lose Blue Tick Verification.

