A helicopter belonging to a private aviation company had an uncontrolled hard landing while landing at Kedarnath helipad on May 31. Meanwhile, no passengers were injured, said officials. However, DGCA has initiated a probe into the incident. "Incident being probed, an operational advisory issued to all operators for strict compliance to safety standards as per joint SOP issued for these operations. A spot check is also planned for ensuring safety oversight on these operations, said Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH A helicopter belonging to a private aviation company while landing at Kedarnath helipad had an uncontrolled hard landing on 31st May; no passengers were injured in the incident#Uttarakhandpic.twitter.com/4yskr0aoz5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2022

