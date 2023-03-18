A leopard spotted near the India-Pakistan border has entered Indian territory by crossing the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba today. A rescue team is searching for the big cat with help of the locals. Jammu and Kashmir Police have also issued a high alert in the area. Tiger Spotted in ‘tiger Less' Palamau Reserve in Jharkhand.

Visuals Of Leopard Crossing India-Pakistan Border:

#WATCH | A leopard was spotted entering Indian territory by crossing the International Border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba today around 7pm. Police issued an alert for the locals residing near the border. (Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/Zii349MdW4 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

