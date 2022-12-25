Sarvdharm Prarthana Sabha organised to pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary today. India is celebrating the 98th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee today, December 25. This day is also marked as Good Governance Day. An event has been organised to pay tributes to the ex-PM on his birth anniversary through his poetries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the ceremony. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022: All You Need To Know About The Former PM & Bharat Ratna Awardee On His 98th Birth Anniversary.

Watch Full Video Below:

WATCH | A tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee through his poetries & writings in songs. LIVE: https://t.co/V9isItGHTl pic.twitter.com/Z0doUtGH4s — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)