On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, a two-minute silence was observed by PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other dignitaries present at Sarv Dharma Prarthana Sabha in order to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Every year, January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Father of Nation.

Two-Minute Silence Observed Sarv Dharma Prarthana Sabha

WATCH | A two-minute silence was observed by PM @narendramodi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other dignitaries present at Sarv Dharma Prarthana Sabha to pay tributes to #MahatmaGandhi This day is observed as Martyrs' Day in remembrance of #Bapuji pic.twitter.com/kCo1KgMheU — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)