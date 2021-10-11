Amitabh Bachchan turns 79 today and on the occasion of the megastar's birthday, fans did gather outside Big B's Jalsa residence to extend heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor. Amitabh didn't disappoint them either and waved to them.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#WATCH | Actor Amitabh Bachchan waves to his fans who have gathered outside his residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai to celebrate his 79th birthday pic.twitter.com/wEgn7Ru8k4 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)