In a candid conversation with Smita Prakash, Navika Kumar opened up about her relationship with Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami. Without mincing any words she sheds light on the feud between her and friend-turned-adversary Arnab. She said that dirty linen shouldn’t be washed in public. In the podcast she narrated about what happened that evening during the controversial episode which included Nupur Sharma which drew a lot of flak.

Navika Kumar About her Relationship With Arnab Goswami:

#WATCH | ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash | “Dirty linen shouldn’t be washed in public…”, Navika Kumar explains inter-channel rivalry and her history with Arnab Goswami. Watch the full episode at - https://t.co/xJusp4YyrLpic.twitter.com/uztMft97Zt — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)