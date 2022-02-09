The Indian Army team on Wednesday rescued Kerala youth from the steep Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad. 23-year-old man who got stuck for 2 days without food and water, is now been rescued by the Indian Army after overnight operation.

#WATCH | Babu, the youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad Kerala has now been rescued. Teams of the Indian Army had undertaken the rescue operation. (Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/VD7LG3qs3s — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)